Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $95.76. 3,577,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,601. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

