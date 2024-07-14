Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,683 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.14. 50,810,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

