Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $647.60. 3,355,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $651.70 and a 200 day moving average of $597.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.