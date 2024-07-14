Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,538,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.11.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $253.90. 4,543,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,319. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

