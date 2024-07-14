Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.73. The company had a trading volume of 579,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

