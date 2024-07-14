Highland Capital Management LLC Has $470,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $90.83. 168,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.