Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,423,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,616,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the period.
Wingstop Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,947. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.50, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.83. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop
In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
