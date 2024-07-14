Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 72,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 288,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.93. 818,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,342. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business's revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

