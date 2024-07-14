Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 389,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 408,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 825,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. 5,686,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

