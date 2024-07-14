Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 515,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,566,000 after purchasing an additional 224,603 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,227. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.