Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $161,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $4,073,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 201,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

