Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 244,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 19.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.7 %

HI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. 386,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

