Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

HI stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 623,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $3,664,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

