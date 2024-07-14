Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,863.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,863.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $359,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,962,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 974,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,531. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

