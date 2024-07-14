holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0045

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, holoride has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $33,233.41 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.58 or 0.05333026 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00043535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00456146 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,646.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars.

