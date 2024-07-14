Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.63.

Shares of HON stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

