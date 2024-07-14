Horizon Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 129,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,414. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

