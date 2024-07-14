Horizon Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.