Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,709,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of ITT by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,111,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $7,359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.96. 368,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,282. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

