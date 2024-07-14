Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 2,840,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,370. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

