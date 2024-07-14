Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $704,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average is $157.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

