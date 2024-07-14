Horizon Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.
Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.