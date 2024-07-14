Horizon Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

