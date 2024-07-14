Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

IMCG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. 82,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

