Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,287 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 706,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

