Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

