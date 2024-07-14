Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $5.18 on Friday, reaching $122.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,681. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

