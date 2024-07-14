Hsbc Global Res Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Hold

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.8 %

ICAGY opened at $4.46 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

