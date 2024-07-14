Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3,141.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Hub Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 494,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

