Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Eight Capital

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.70.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$12.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

