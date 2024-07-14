ICON (ICX) Price Up 13.8% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $151.11 million and $3.01 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,008,261,596 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,008,127,653.8841995. The last known price of ICON is 0.14735884 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,024,616.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.