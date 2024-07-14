IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $492.74 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $512,190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

