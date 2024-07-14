iExec RLC 1-Day Volume Tops $4.33 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $136.29 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,980.72 or 1.00047901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00067586 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.83611903 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,136,746.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

