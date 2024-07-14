iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.84 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $133.33 million and $4.19 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

