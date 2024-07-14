Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $916,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $70.91. 401,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

