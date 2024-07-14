Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 20,520 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Loews by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 539,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.