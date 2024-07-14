Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,123 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 605,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,049. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.