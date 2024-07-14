Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 63,493 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,493 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

