Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Henry Schein by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Henry Schein by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after buying an additional 307,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. 1,402,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

