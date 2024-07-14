Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.66 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 94.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AIN stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,836. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIN

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.