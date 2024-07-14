Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,307,000 after buying an additional 467,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,429. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

