Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 90.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.33. 5,239,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.