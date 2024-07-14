Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.