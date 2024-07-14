Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 24,415 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 234.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in PTC by 1,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PTC by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 67,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in PTC by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.73. 976,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

