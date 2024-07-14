Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,483. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

