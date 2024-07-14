Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,956 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 336,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. 337,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

