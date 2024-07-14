Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,230 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,583,000 after buying an additional 131,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 654,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,413,391 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 754,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,192. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

