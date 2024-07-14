Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,791 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $554,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 707,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.62. 950,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,397. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.85. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

