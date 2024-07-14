Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 28,349 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,349 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,464. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

