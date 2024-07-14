Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,940 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after buying an additional 570,745 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 4,174,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

