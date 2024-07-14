Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 34,736 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,736 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. 969,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,588. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.20.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

